Tunnel Business Magazine
Malcolm Drilling Celebrates 60 Years

In 1962, John Malcolm founded Malcolm Drilling with a single truck mounted drill rig performing drill rentals and small hard dollar projects. In the following years, Malcolm developed a reputation as a trailblazer and industry leader in Deep Foundations. Join them as they celebrate their 60th anniversary and the people, projects, and values that helped them grow into the largest family-owned deep foundation contractor in North America.

Over the past six decades, Malcolm has grown into a family of over 1,000 employees and ten offices nationwide. Their team members’ hard work, dedication, and passion have been essential to Malcolm’s operations. Although their geographic areas and services have expanded, their fundamental principles remain the same. Malcolm’s team of dedicated employees has helped them grow beyond drilling and their capabilities have expanded to design-build, deep foundations, ground improvement, retention systems, and dewatering while maintaining their values of safety, innovation, and commitment to working together. Malcolm has become an industry leader with a bright future. They are grateful for their past 60 years and proud to celebrate this milestone with their employees, clients, and partners. www.malcolmdrilling.com

