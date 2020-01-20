Manitowoc Appoints Potain Crane Dealer in Michigan

Manitowoc Cranes has appointed All State Crane and Rigging (All State) as the newest Potain self-erecting crane dealer in the United States. Based in Holland, Michigan, the company will sell and rent the entire range of Potain self-erecting cranes, as well as offer parts, service and training. All State is one of the top rental agencies in the region and this partnership helps expand Manitowoc’s local service in the Midwest.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“While popular in other parts of the world, self-erecting cranes are still fairly new to this area.” said Adam Stack, vice president of Sales at All State. “We’re excited to better support our existing customers and help introduce these cranes to the market. As more customers are introduced to these incredibly versatile cranes, they see how quickly they are setup and how easy they are to operate, which only increases demand. By providing in-house service, parts and training, we can now offer full support for self-erecting crane owners and rental customers in the Potain Hup and Igo ranges.”

According to Stack, contractors in North America are increasingly interested in the benefits of self-erecting cranes. These compact, agile machines have been used in applications where schedule is crucial, such as commercial construction, residential homebuilding, utility work and more. They can offer greater reach and better jobsite coverage than mobile equipment, for a much lower cost.

“We are very excited to partner with All State. It is a highly experienced rental company focused on excellent service,” said Michael Heacock, vice president of sales-tower cranes at Manitowoc.

RELATED: Cemen Tech Announces New Dealer Partner In Canada