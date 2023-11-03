\ Massey Tunnel Replacement Procurement Moves to Next Step

By TBM Staff

Following a request for qualifications, three bid teams have been invited to participate in the next phase of procurement for the replacement of the George Massey Tunnel with a new toll-free, eight-lane tunnel, which will improve travel for people along Highway 99 between Richmond and Delta.

“We are moving ahead on delivering improvements for the thousands of people who rely on this crossing each day and for better goods movement across the region,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “Advancing the new tunnel will also increase trade to the United States and support a vital link to Vancouver International Airport.”

The teams invited to submit proposals for the competitive selection process to enter into a Design Early Works Agreement with the Province are, in alphabetical order:

Cross Fraser Partnership

Bouygues Construction Canada Inc.

Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd.

Pomerleau BC Inc.

Arcadis Canada Inc.

Boskalis Canada Dredging and Marine Services Ltd.

Daewoo-GS JV

Daewoo Engineering and Construction Co., Ltd.

GS Engineering and Construction Corp.

Hatch Ltd.

Ramboll A/S

Fraser River Tunnel Constructors

Acciona Infrastructure Canada Inc.

Aecon Constructions, a division of Aecon Construction Group Inc.

Flatiron Constructors Canada Limited

Strukton Immersion Projects B.V.

AECOM Canada Ltd.

Tunnel Engineering Consultants VOF

Following the evaluation of submissions to the request for proposals, the Province will choose the project’s design-build team. It is anticipated the team will be on board in spring 2024.

Concurrent with procurement, the Fraser River Tunnel Project continues through the Province’s environmental assessment process. The project received its readiness decision in September 2023.

The new crossing will be an eight-lane immersed tube tunnel with three general-purpose travel lanes and a dedicated transit lane in each direction. The new tunnel will also feature a separate multi-use path to support pedestrians, cyclists and other active transportation options.

The project also includes replacing the existing Deas Slough Bridge and the addition of a southbound general-purpose lane on Highway 99 between Westminster Highway and Steveston Highway in Richmond.

With the new tunnel and approaches in place, travel will flow smoothly at 80 kilometres per hour, unlike the current average of 30 km/h.

Construction of a new five-lane Steveston Interchange is underway and on track for completion in 2025. Cycling and transit improvements along the corridor, including an extension of bus-on-shoulder lanes south of the existing tunnel, are nearing completion.

The Fraser River Tunnel Project is being procured through a Progressive Design-Build with Target Price model. This approach allows design to progress concurrently with the environmental assessment. The estimated cost of the project is $4.15 billion.

Learn More:

For information about the Highway 99 Tunnel Program, including a video that explains the Fraser River Tunnel Project and corridor improvements, visit: https://www.highway99tunnel.ca

The business case for the Fraser River Tunnel Project and related documents and updates can be found online: https://www.highway99tunnel.ca/document-library