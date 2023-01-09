Master Builders Solutions U.S. and Canada Sign Deal with Exact Technology Corporation

Master Builders Solutions on Jan. 9 announced that it has entered into an agreement with EXACT Technology Corporation, a fast-growing, Toronto-based company that develops digital solutions for the concrete industry. Under the terms of the deal, Master Builders Solutions becomes the official promoter of EXACT’s cast-in-place temperature and maturity monitoring systems, as well as its match curing systems for the ready-mixed concrete industry in the US and Canada. The move will advance both Master Builders Solutions and EXACT towards a common goal of making the concrete industry more sustainable, efficient, and safe via game-changing technology.

The new agreement with EXACT further broadens Master Builders Solutions’ push for digitalization benefitting the concrete construction industry. In combination with its current Command Alkon partnership for in-truck sensor technology, the EXACT deal increases the features of Master Builders Solutions tools, particularly for concrete producers.

“We have now increased our capability to provide concrete producers with real-time visibility to remotely and efficiently monitor concrete properties from batching to placement and beyond,” said Joe Daczko, Business Development Manager, Master Builders Solutions Admixtures, US and Canada. “The real-time visibility that EXACT’s suite of tools delivers helps concrete producers monitor how their product is performing both in a fresh and hardened state, empowering quick decision-making if faced with unexpected results, saving time and money.”

Both Master Builders Solutions and EXACT Technology Corporation recognize the tremendous value that digitization is poised to unlock in the concrete construction industry for all stakeholders. Each company is actively developing additional technology and tools to further advance digital capabilities in the space.

“By establishing strong collaborations that complement our digital technology, we will provide concrete producers with tools to be well-positioned operationally, as well as in implementing their sustainability goals,” said Dr. Bruce J. Christensen, Senior Vice President, Master Builders Solutions, US and Canada.

“This strategic relationship will get EXACT’s solutions into more hands within the concrete industry and push the sector forward,” commented Stacia Van Zetten, Chief Strategy Officer, EXACT Technology Corporation. “Garnering favor from Master Builders Solutions also lends credibility to EXACT’s strategic vision and signals confidence in the value and reliability of its products, which its clients currently leverage across precast, infrastructure mass concrete, high-rise and ready-mix applications.”

