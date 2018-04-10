MAT Rebrands to BAUER MAT

MAT Mischanlagentechnik has been delivering state-of-the-art mixing and separation technology for over 25 years. Since April 1, 2018, the branch office of BAUER Maschinen GmbH has been operating under the new name BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems, underscoring its affiliation with the international BAUER Group.

“We are now merging even more closely with the group, and this will also be reflected in our name. We are repositioning ourselves, and we’re doing it together with Bauer,” says Alexander Konz, branch manager at MAT.

With the new name, the company will take the next step in its future strategy. This will include strong growth in the international markets as well as significant expansion of the company’s tunneling business.

In addition, BAUER MAT Slurry Handling Systems plans to further expand its core business of developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art mixing and separation equipment for challenging specialist foundation engineering and tunneling projects. By doing this and expanding the sales and service network, the company will be in an even better position to tap the full potential of local markets in the future, according to Konz.

“As a global player, Bauer has production and sales locations in numerous countries around the world. I’m confident that both our customers and employees will benefit further from our increased cooperation,” says Konz.

Outwardly, the most visible change will come in the form of a new logo. Also, the company’s web address changed to www.bauer-mat.de.

