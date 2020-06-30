Matrix Design Group Announces New Lighting Division

Matrix Design Group, a leading provider of technology for mining/industrial safety and productivity, has introduced a Lighting Division. Expanding on its underground mobile machine lighting products, this division will feature a full range of LED lighting options for mines, industrial facilities, marine & port environments as well as specialized areas, such as hazmat. Besides offering competitive pricing, Matrix will focus on providing a high level of customer support centered on customization, effective cost reduction and problem resolution.

“LED has become the light of ‘today,’ providing performance and cost effectiveness that is making other types of lighting obsolete,” said David Clardy, President of Matrix Design Group. “For all Matrix products, the goal is for our customers to gain the best level of safety and productivity with a top ROI supported by the highest-quality service.”

The expanded Lighting Division will primarily provide lights for mobile equipment, facility and outdoor use. LEDs, which have been documented to be brighter, longer-lasting and more durable than metal halide and halogen lights, will be featured. They also use less power and produce minimal heat, making them cool to touch and less likely to cause fires. Based on the total cost of ownership, LEDs have a solid history of providing an excellent return on investment, particularly as related to breakage when considering the manpower and down-time required for traditional bulb replacement.

Most of the new surface lighting products will come with a 5-year non-prorated warranty, one of the best in the industry. Mines and industrial users report that these high-quality LED lights provide a “clean” light with even distribution and softer shadows. They are also mine and field tested and highly durable, carrying vibration, ingress, noise and load dump/EMC ratings.

“These lights are industrial grade, built to handle rough indoor and outdoor environments,” said Brian Jones, Vice President of Business Development. “They are good in rain, snow, sleet and hail.”

For mines and industrial operations, Matrix offers a no-obligation, cost-saving evaluation for direct OEM LED replacement lights with a five-year non-prorated warranty.

