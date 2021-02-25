McLaughlin Named President of HDR’s Global Transportation Program

HDR has named transportation industry leader Tom McLaughlin, P.E., president of its award-winning global transportation program. McLaughlin succeeds former President Brent Felker, who retired at the end of 2020.

/**** Advertisement ****/

McLaughlin, an executive vice president at HDR, will focus on continuing the growth of its transportation program, which includes over 4,000 employees and generated more than a billion dollars in new revenue in 2020. HDR provides traditional planning and design, program and construction management, and infrastructure advisory services in every transportation sector, including highways and roads, transit, maritime, aviation and freight rail. In 2020, that work included projects on four continents and in more than 1,000 communities across the world.

Based in New York, McLaughlin will be responsible for developing and guiding the long-term strategy and vision to meet the evolving and complex needs of public and private transportation clients. Staff development focused on training and career opportunities and investment in programs, technologies and new tools to enhance and expand service capabilities are a priority. He will continue to promote and support HDR’s inclusion and diversity initiative across all program activities.

“Tom brings a deep understanding of the transportation industry and an unwavering commitment to doing his best for his clients, his partners and his colleagues,” said Eric Keen, HDR’s chairman and chief executive officer. “HDR has built a stellar reputation for quality transportation work and unrivaled client service. Tom has the proven skillset and experience to lead our program through another decade of growth, transformation and innovation.”

McLaughlin was previously HDR’s U.S. Northeast regional director of operations. His leadership helped HDR increase its presence in the region significantly, including more than tenfold growth in the NY Metropolitan Area. During his nearly three decades in the industry, he built a strong record of success as a project manager, project principal and business leader. Before joining HDR 18 years ago, he worked as a consultant and for the New York State Department of Transportation. McLaughlin played a key role in many notable projects during his tenure in the Northeast, including work on the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance Program in New York and New Jersey, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel Expansion in Virginia, MTA Open Road Tolling Program and NY MTA Central Business District Tolling Program.

He is very active in industry organizations, participating as a member and leader in the American Society of Civil Engineers, Institute of Transportation Engineers, WTS and the New York Building Congress, among others. McLaughlin has been an active leader in ACEC, having served as chair of ACEC NY in 2017-2018 and on the ACEC national board of directors in 2018-2019.

“The transportation industry is at a pivotal point as we turn our focus towards continued recovery and the investment in new solutions to fund, enhance and optimize transportation systems and networks,” McLaughlin said. “I’m excited to continue HDR’s record of delivering custom-fit solutions that improve safety, mobility and quality of life for all community members. We have much to look forward to as emerging technologies continue to transform the way we design and construct resilient projects, and HDR is well positioned to help our clients manage those transitions safely and effectively.”

HDR’s transportation program is a leader in helping our clients plan for the future of mobility to improve the development and operation of transportation systems worldwide. From digital delivery and the integration of new technologies to designing and managing complex multi-million dollar programs, our teams are working on critical, groundbreaking infrastructure projects including the Los Angeles International Airport Automated People Mover P3 project, Austin Capital Metro’s Project Connect transit program, the Pennsylvania DOT Digital Delivery Directive 2025, the new Ontario Subway Line in Toronto, Canada, South Carolina Ports’ new Hugh Leatherman Terminal and the Florida Statewide Electric Vehicle Plan.

RELATED: HDR-Gannett Fleming Team Selected as Program Consultant for TTC’s Line 2 Subway Capacity Enhancement Program