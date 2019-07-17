McMillen Jacobs Announces Staff Changes

The Underground Division of McMillen Jacobs Associates announced that Victor Romero, PE, CPEng, has been appointed to the role of Executive Vice President. In this position, Victor will assist our President, Dan Adams, in management of the Underground Division which has grown to 300 people in 18 offices.

Meanwhile, the division announced that Isabelle Lamb, LG, has been appointed Managing Director of the Australia/New Zealand Region, based in the Auckland office. Over the next 6 months, she will work with Romero, past Managing Director, to implement a smooth transition for our staff, clients and their projects.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Romero has been with McMillen Jacobs for 28 years, providing underground engineering in the water, wastewater, highway and rail transit sectors. For the past 8 years he has served as Managing Director of the Australia/New Zealand Region.

Adams states that “the future of our workload in the Underground Division includes a large volume of design-build projects in geographically diverse cities across North America. Victor’s ability to build teams and simultaneously deliver underground design-build projects in Sydney, Melbourne, and Auckland is unique. It is a skill that we’ll deploy throughout our organization to provide value to clients across all our regions.”

Lamb, a native Kiwi, has a geological/geotechnical background and has worked on infrastructure and underground projects throughout the Australia/New Zealand region. She has over 25 years of experience in the design and management of design teams for the construction of tunnels, underground structures, and associated surface facilities for transit, water/wastewater conveyance, and roadway projects. Most recently, Isabelle served as tunnel design lead, project manager, and design manager for Sound Transit’s University Link Extension, Northgate Link Extension, and East Link Extension E360 projects in Seattle.

RELATED: O’Dwyer Joins McMillen Jacobs