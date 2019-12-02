McMillen Jacobs Associates Awarded Annacis Tunnel Contract

Metro Vancouver has approved a $12.8 million contact to McMillen Jacobs Associates for construction management services for the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel.

Metro Vancouver is planning to construct the Annacis Water Supply Tunnel deep under the Fraser River between the City of New Westminster and the City of Surrey. The project will include deep, vertical shafts constructed on both sides of the river with a 4.5-m diameter, 2.3-km long tunnel between the shafts. A 2.6-m diameter steel water main will be installed inside the shafts and tunnel and connected through new underground valve chambers to allow connection to the GVWD water transmission system. The project will provide increased capacity to meet future demand, and is designed to withstand river scour and remain operational during and following a major earthquake.

The project is currently in the detailed design stage which is expected to be completed by the end of 2019. The procurement for the construction phase of the Project is planned from January through July 2020. Construction is expected to start in late summer 2020 and will take approximately 5 years to complete.

Construction management services are required to oversee the project team and the contractor with the goal of effectively managing the schedule, budget and technical requirements. The construction management consultant will implement comprehensive project controls to effectively manage schedule, cost, scope, quality, risk, safety and environmental matters. Some of the key construction management services include performing contract administration duties, monitoring and documenting daily construction progress, managing and tracking submittals and requests-for-information, administering and advising the Corporation on change orders, managing the risk assessment, and assisting with claims and dispute resolution.

McMillen Jacobs Associates is familiar with recent soft ground tunneling projects in the Vancouver area, including detailed design and construction engineering phases for Metro Vancouver’s Port Mann Water Supply Tunnel (completed) and Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel (construction in progress).

Source: Metro Vancouver website

