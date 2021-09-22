 
To better serve our many subscribers that are working from home during this time, we are offering digital issues of TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine.  Please subscribe below to ensure delivery of future digital editions. Thank you and be well.
Tunnel Business Magazine
You are at:»»McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Dallas Office

McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Dallas Office

0
By on News, North American News

McMillen Jacobs AssociatesMcMillen Jacobs Associates has opened a new Dallas office, located at 17304 Preston Road, Suite 800, Dallas, Texas. The office will be led by firm Principal, Craig Kolell, who has over 35 years of experience in the underground industry.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“McMillen Jacobs views this expansion as an important part of serving clients in the Texas market. Dallas was a natural choice for our first Texas location as we see growing opportunity for underground engineering services in this area. The new Dallas office positions us to be closer to clients in this key market and better positions us for future growth.,” Kolell said.

This is McMillen Jacobs’ first office in Texas and supports project work under contract in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as the greater Texas region. Dallas expands McMillen Jacobs’ Central Region presence to the south, adding to its five existing regional locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Chicago, Nashville, and Pittsburgh.

RELATED: McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Pittsburgh Office

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.