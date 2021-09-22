McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Dallas Office

McMillen Jacobs Associates has opened a new Dallas office, located at 17304 Preston Road, Suite 800, Dallas, Texas. The office will be led by firm Principal, Craig Kolell, who has over 35 years of experience in the underground industry.

“McMillen Jacobs views this expansion as an important part of serving clients in the Texas market. Dallas was a natural choice for our first Texas location as we see growing opportunity for underground engineering services in this area. The new Dallas office positions us to be closer to clients in this key market and better positions us for future growth.,” Kolell said.

This is McMillen Jacobs’ first office in Texas and supports project work under contract in the Dallas-Fort Worth area as well as the greater Texas region. Dallas expands McMillen Jacobs’ Central Region presence to the south, adding to its five existing regional locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Chicago, Nashville, and Pittsburgh.

