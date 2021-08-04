McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Pittsburgh Office

McMillen Jacobs Associates has opened a new office to better serve clients in the Western Pennsylvania area. The new office is located at Foster Plaza 5, Suite 400 at 651 Holiday Drive in Pittsburgh.

“This is an exciting time for McMillen Jacobs. As we see growing opportunity for underground engineering services in Western Pennsylvania, opening this new office strengthens our presence in this region and enables us to better serve clients in the Pittsburgh area,” said McMillen Jacobs Central Regional Manager Ken Dombroski.

The new Pittsburgh office further expands McMillen Jacobs’ growing Central Region presence, adding to its four existing regional locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Chicago, and Nashville. McMillen Jacobs has a long history of providing tunnel and underground engineering services in this area and recently completed Preliminary Engineering Services on the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s Wet Weather Plan Project in Pittsburgh. Other notable Central Region projects include the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project for the City of Columbus, the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel for the City of Akron, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Doan Valley Storage Tunnel.

