Pellichero Joins McMillen Jacobs Associates as Associate Hydrogeologist

McMillen Jacobs Associates welcomes Emanuele Pellichero as Associate Hydrogeologist. Pellichero is widely recognized in the industry for his expertise in hydrogeologic interpretation and planning for underground and water resource projects.

“Understanding the impacts and risks of subsurface construction on groundwater resources, both in soil and rock, plays an important role in our understanding of risk, structures design, and mitigation approaches. Emanuele’s expertise enhances our capability in hydrogeology.” said McMillen Jacobs Underground Division President, Victor Romero.

Pellichero’s experience includes planning and implementation of groundwater investigations; interpretation of the impacts of construction work on the groundwater regime (including groundwater depletion and contaminated groundwater movement); prediction of inflow magnitudes at various phases of construction work; and prediction of the effects of mitigation measures such as ground support, dewatering, and various groundwater control techniques. He has worked on a wide variety of projects including hydrogeological conceptual model development, groundwater flow and contaminant transport modeling, well installation, water quality sampling, and implementation of aquifer hydraulic tests.

Pellichero has a master’s degree in hydrogeology from the University of Birmingham, UK, and is a Licensed Geologist in Washington State. He has over 13 years of hydrogeology experience.

