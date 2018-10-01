Melbourne to Open Tunneling Training Center

Metro Tunnel last month announced an Australian-first tunneling training center will open next year in Chadstone. The center will train thousands of local workers to deliver tunnel projects in Victoria – including the Metro Tunnel.

The new $16 million Victorian Tunnelling Centre will be built at Holmesglen Institute’s Chadstone campus to train and skill local workers in underground construction and tunneling.

It will include a replica tunnel with a full-height entrance, three multi-purpose engineering workrooms and training facilities including tunnel shaft and concrete lining spray simulators, as well as virtual reality experiences.

Holmesglen Institute will offer both existing and new courses at the tunneling center, including Certificate and Diploma qualifications as well as safety-based training for working underground. By 2021, it is estimated up to 5,000 students will participate in training courses at the center each year.

The center, which is modeled on the successful Tunnelling and Underground Construction Academy established as part of London’s Crossrail, will open next year.

For further information, please contact the Holmesglen Skills and Job Centre by phone on (03) 9564 2755 or email.

