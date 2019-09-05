Michels Corp. is celebrating its 60th anniversary by dedicating the year to the people, projects and values that have helped the company grow from a regional gas distribution contractor into one of the largest utility and transportation contractors in North America.

“Because my family and I know each year of successful business operations is an accomplishment, we are deeply proud of reaching 60 years and three generations of continuous achievements,” said Pat Michels, president and CEO. “The hard work, dedication and passion of our team members has always been and always will be critical to our operations. By working together and embodying our core values, we have become an industry leader with a very bright future.”

Michels was established in Brownsville, Wisconsin, by Dale Michels, a pipeline welding foreman with an entrepreneurial spirit. Today, Michels is a leading contractor focused on fortifying North America’s infrastructure. The family owned and operated company regularly works in all 50 states and has more than 8,000 employees and 40 offices throughout the United States and three in Canada.

“The tools we use and the types of work we do have evolved significantly over the past six decades, yet our commitment to being the best has never waivered,” Pat Michels said. “As proud as my family and I are of our remarkable past, we are even more enthusiastic about our future.”

