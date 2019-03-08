Microtunneling Industry Convenes in Boulder for 26th Annual Short Course

Since the mid-1980s, microtunneling has been increasingly used for water and sewer utility installations, and since 1993, the Microtunneling Short Course has played a vital role in keeping contractors, owners and engineers up-to-date on the latest trends and technologies to assist with successful projects.

The 26th annual Microtunneling Short Course was held Feb 4-7 in Boulder, Colorado, attracting 146 industry professionals to event. The course was held at the Byron R. White Club at the University of Colorado Boulder with ancillary events held at the Boulder Marriott.

Other activities associated with the annual Microtunneling Short Course are the one-day Pilot Tube Seminar, a meeting of the North American Microtunneling Association (NAMA), a Networking Reception hosted by Akkerman Inc., the annual Banquet Dinner, and a tour of the University of Colorado Boulder’s Center for Infrastructure, Energy, and Space Testing (CIEST) lab.

The lab tour, organized by Prof. Brad Wham and Michelle Macauley of Macauley Trenchless, was new to the course in 2019. Also new to the program was a Contractor Panel featuring representatives from some of the leading contracting companies in the country – Bradshaw Construction, Michels, Northeast Remsco and Frank Coluccio Construction.

The Banquet Dinner included the presentation of the Microtunneling Achievement Awards, which this year were bestowed upon Gerhard Lang, Herrenknecht; Steve Leuis, SECA Corp.; Rich Palmer, Northeast Remsco; and Brenden Tippets, Michels.

The Microtunneling Short Course was founded in 1993 by Tim Coss, Microtunneling Inc., Levent Ozdemir, Ozdemir & Associates, and Bernie Krzys, Benjamin Media.

