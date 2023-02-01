Moles, Beavers Celebrate Awards Winners

The Moles and The Beavers, two fraternal organizations with roots in the heavy civil and underground construction industries, recently hosted their annual awards dinners. The Moles held their event Feb. 1 at the New York City Hilton Midtown, while The Beavers hosted their event Jan. 13 at the J.W. Marriott at LA Live in Los Angeles.

The Moles’ 2023 Outstanding Achievement Awards were presented to Hank Adams (Member Award) and Gerhard Sauer (Non-Member Award). The keynote speaker was Shailen Bhatt, Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration.

The 2023 Golden Beaver Awards were presented to Richard Ghilotti (Leadership Award), Harry Stewart (Management Award), David Friehl (Supervision Award), Teresa Arrighi (Service & Supply/Engineering Award) and Ronald Fedrick (Special Award). The keynote speaker was Billy Beane, Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland Athletics.

Each dinner typically attracts around 2,000 people to honor those whose distinguished careers have furthered the industry.