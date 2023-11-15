Montesi Joins STV’s Tunneling and Geotechnical Practice in Southern California

By TBM Staff

STV, a professional services firm that plans, designs and manages infrastructure projects across North America, announced that Matteo Montesi, P.E., G.E., PMP, has joined the firm as vice president and engineering director in its tunneling and geotechnical practice. In this role, Montesi will oversee the group’s geotechnical and tunnel practice on the West Coast.

“Matteo is a pivotal addition to our expanding team, with extensive experience leading geotechnical design projects for major bridge and highway expansions, transit redevelopments and green energy projects nationwide,” said Frank Pepe, P.E., senior vice president and national director of tunneling and geotechnical group at STV. “Matteo’s specific expertise in deep foundations, seismic and earthquake engineering and earth retaining structures will enhance STV’s geotechnical services both in the West and across the country.”

Prior to joining STV, Montesi was a geotechnical engineering leader for a global infrastructure engineering firm, supporting highways and bridges, buildings and naval facilities, rail transit, airports and energy projects on the West and East Coast. In Southern California, he provided significant contributions to key regional projects such as the Mid-Coast Transit Corridor Project in San Diego, the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Purple Line Extension and the I-105 Express Lanes project in Los Angeles. Outside of California, Montesi has supported major projects across the country such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Second Avenue Subway and the LaGuardia Airport Central Terminal Building Redevelopment in New York City, the Port of Alaska Modernization Program Cargo Terminal 1 Replacement and the Texas High Speed Rail Project.

In addition to his project work, Montesi is an associate member of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) and is active in the local Geo-Institute Chapter of ASCE, where he has served as board member for the past four years. Montesi is an active member of the Project Management Institute (PMI) and holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification. He is also a licensed Geotechnical Engineer (G.E.) in California and a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in California, Oregon, New York and South Carolina.

Montesi earned his M.S. and B.S. in Environmental Engineering from University of Rome “Sapienza” and his M.S. in Civil/Geotechnical Engineering from Columbia University.

STV’s tunneling and geotechnical group has grown significantly over the past two years. The firm now boasts tunneling and geotechnical engineering staff in 14 offices around the U.S., with the ability to provide specialized engineering resources to clients nationwide. STV has worked on such projects as the recently completed Grand Central Madison for the MTA’s Long Island Rail Road and the Gateway Program Hudson River Tunnel between New York and New Jersey for the Gateway Development Corporation and AMTRAK.