More than 500 Attend SuperPile ’19

More than 500 deep foundation professionals attended SuperPile ’19 May 1-3 at the Sheraton Grand Seattle. This annual conference, hosted in partnership with ADSC, was organized by nine DFI Technical Committees including Augered Cast-in-Place (ACIP) Piles, Drilled Shafts, Driven Piles, Ground Improvement, Helical Piles and Tiebacks, Marine Foundations, Micropile, Seismic and Lateral Loads and Testing and Evaluation.

The conference featured 36 technical presentations on regional and national projects and research, an Industry-Owner Collaborative Forum, a panel discussion on Foundation Test Methods, more than 80 exhibitors showcasing innovative technologies and services, technical committee and working group meetings, and networking events.

Highlights of SuperPile ’19 included the presentation of two DFI Lectures and Awards. The Osterberg Memorial Lecture, “Capacity Testing of Deep Foundations: Successes and Pitfalls,” was delivered by Samuel Paikowsky, Ph.D., Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at University of Massachusetts Lowell and president of GeoDynamica. The 2019 Ben C. Gerwick Award for Innovation in Design and Construction of Marine Foundations was presented to Robert Mast, P.E., S.E., senior principal, BergerABAM, and Arthur R. Anderson, ScD, Concrete Technology Corporation (posthumous), for the development and use of precast concrete piles for marine foundations.

SuperPile ’20 is being held from June 3-5, 2020, at the Hilton St. Louis at the Ballpark in Missouri. The deadline to submit abstracts for technical presentations is September 27. Visit www.dfi.org/SuperPile20 for details.

