Mott MacDonald Acquires The Kercher Group, Pacific Groundwater Group

Mott MacDonald has acquired The Kercher Group, a Delaware-based company specializing in transportation asset management and engineering, and Pacific Groundwater Group (PGG), a Seattle-based company with specialties in hydrogeology, groundwater/surface water interactions, modeling, soil, sediment, and water chemistry, and regulatory strategy.

With a focus on highways, Kercher brings extensive expertise in pavement, bridge, and maintenance management, supporting state and local agency clients throughout the United States. It also offers nationally recognized expertise in infrastructure asset management systems for the Transportation and Energy Sectors.

“I am very excited by the prospect of integrating Kercher into our organization,” said Nick DeNichilo, CEO and President of Mott MacDonald in North America. “They bring expertise, knowledge, and relationships to our company that, when combined with our capabilities, deepen our ability to serve our clients throughout North America and the world.”

The acquisition also brings digital capabilities and software that analyze deteriorating assets to determine optimal strategies for maintenance and rehabilitation. These service offerings will complement Mott MacDonald’s Fieldbook and Moata solutions.

“I am very impressed by the culture and global reach of Mott MacDonald,” said Steve Varnedoe, President of The Kercher Group. “The desire to have a meaningful impact on the organization and to achieve strategic growth moving forward makes Mott MacDonald the perfect fit for us.”

The acquisition of PGG will allow PGG and Mott MacDonald to broaden their skills and client base to gain a larger share of the market throughout North America.

“We are thrilled to bring PGG into the Mott MacDonald family,” stated DeNichilo. “Their expertise in hydrogeology, hydraulics, and soil and water chemistry allows us to bring even more critical skills to the clients we serve.”

PGG shares a strategic focus with Mott MacDonald to expand its market with public and private clients in need of expertise in groundwater supply, water resources management, contaminant remediation, and regulatory strategy. PGG serves private clients as well as many counties and cities throughout the Pacific Northwest.

“Joining Mott MacDonald gives us the broad geographic platform that we need to grow,” stated Janet Knox, Principal of PGG. “We will be able to expand our specialized services throughout North America and the world.”