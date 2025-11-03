Webuild Progresses Ionian State Road Project

By TBM Staff

Image: Webuild

A new milestone has been reached at the Third Mega Lot of the Ionian State Road (SS 106) in Calabria, a strategic infrastructure for southern Italy that is being developed by Webuild on behalf of ANAS (FS Italiane Group). The project’s completion has surpassed 76 percent, and preparations for the raising of the deck for the Annunziata viaduct are complete. Meanwhile, other works are being carried out on the major project along the Calabrian section of the SS 106 that will transform it into a modern dual carriageway.

Webuild is deeply involved in infrastructure development in southern Italy. It is present in a number of regions and working on strategic projects totaling approximately €15 billion in awarded contracts. To carry out these works, Webuild employs around 8,700 people in the south, including direct and third-party personnel. It has also involved a supply chain of over 7,600 companies. The projects generate value for the region, activate local supply chains, create quality employment through investments in training and workplace safety, and improve connectivity among the southern regions.

Among the most complex and iconic works of the Third Mega Lot, the Annunziata viaduct spans over 900 meters, with a single carriageway and features a distinctive two-level steel-concrete composite deck, one for each direction. In recent weeks, the Ferro viaduct reached its own milestone: standing 20 meters tall and stretching over half a kilometer, it is characterized by a mixed steel-concrete structure with 11 spans. Its construction required 2,800 tons of steel and more than 23,000 cubic meters of concrete, showcasing the engineering commitment behind the entire Mega Lot.

Construction continues in parallel on four other viaducts – Straface, Monaco, Forno, and Stellitano – as well as on the iconic Avena viaduct, the most architecturally significant overpass of the entire infrastructure, featuring distinctive V-shaped steel piers. Asphalt laying also continues between the Sibari and Trebisacce junctions along the first 18 km. Once the auxiliary works being carried out by ANAS are completed, they will allow for early traffic opening ahead of the final completion. In the coming weeks, the second diaphragm of the Trebisacce Tunnel, approximately 3.3 km long and twin-tubed, is scheduled to be broken through, while excavation and lining works continue on the other 10 artificial tunnels along the route.

The construction site spans 38 km, currently involving around 1,200 workers and activating a supply chain of over 880 companies, with a strong local component: 45 percent of the companies are based in Calabria. Once completed, the Mega Lot will enhance connections between the Ionian coasts of Calabria, Basilicata, and Puglia, improving access to coastal towns and linking the A14 and A2 highway corridors.

In Calabria, Webuild’s contribution to infrastructure modernization goes beyond SS 106. The Group is also a key player in upgrading the high-speed/high-capacity rail line along the Salerno–Reggio Calabria axis, with strategic interventions that strengthen southern Italy’s connectivity. Among these, the “Paola–Cosenza Doubling,” commissioned by RFI (FS Italiane Group), stands out as one of the most significant projects: over 22 km of new railway, almost entirely underground, including the construction of the new Santomarco Tunnel, which will extend for more than 15 km. Along the same route, Webuild is also working on Lot 1A Battipaglia–Romagnano, located in Campania, contributing to the transformation of one of the country’s main railway corridors into a sustainable, fast, and integrated system.