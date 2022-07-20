Municipal and Utility Scholarship Announced for 2022 No-Dig North

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology Canadian Chapters are excited to bring the 2022 No-Dig North Show to the Beanfield Centre in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Oct. 17-19.

No-Dig North is now accepting applications for the Municipal and Utility Scholarship. The NASTT No-Dig North Show Municipal & Public Utility Scholarship awards employees of Canadian municipalities, government agencies and utility owners who have limited or no training funds with a Full Conference and Exhibition conference registration to the NASTT No-Dig North Show (one-day conference registrations are also available). Recipients have full access to all exhibits and technical paper sessions. NASTT membership is not a requirement. Applications can be submitted here.

The show will consist of two days of technical paper presentations and industry exhibits in the trenchless technology field. Pre-event Good Practices Courses will also be available to attend on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. The Good Practices Courses and agenda are now available.

Registration for attendees, sponsors and exhibitors is now open. More than 70 exhibitors have been confirmed to be in attendance and the event is supported by more than 25 sponsors. A courtesy room block has been reserved for attendees at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. Reservations can be made here by Sept. 19.

For more information on sponsorships and exhibiting at the show, contact Hannah Stakolich at hstakolich@benjaminmedia.com or 440.465.9434.