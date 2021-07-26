NAT 2022 Call for Abstracts Due July 31

With only a few days left to submit, you don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of the tunneling industry in more ways than one. Share your knowledge with professionals that are dedicated to advancing the industry. Prospective authors should submit an abstract of 100 words by July 31, 2021.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Topics for Consideration

Tunnel Boring Machines

Ground Conditioning & Modification

Equipment Automation

NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling

Caverns

Small Diameter Tunneling

Shaft Construction

Emerging Technologies

Risk Management

Lining Design Advance

Fire & Life Safety

Rehabilitation

Design

Contracting Methods

Alternative Delivery Methods

Financing

Labor Training

Case Histories

Future Projects

Futuristic Tunneling

Key dates

July 31, 2021 – Abstracts Due

September 2021 – Notice of Acceptance

December 15, 2021 – Manuscripts Due

For more information, contact the UCA Programs Department at 303-948-4223 or authors@smenet.org.