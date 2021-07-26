 
NAT 2022 Call for Abstracts Due July 31

With only a few days left to submit, you don’t want to miss out on this great opportunity to be a part of the tunneling industry in more ways than one. Share your knowledge with professionals that are dedicated to advancing the industry. Prospective authors should submit an abstract of 100 words by July 31, 2021.

Topics for Consideration

  • Tunnel Boring Machines
  • Ground Conditioning & Modification
  • Equipment Automation
  • NATM/SEM – Conventional Tunneling
  • Caverns
  • Small Diameter Tunneling
  • Shaft Construction
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Risk Management
  • Lining Design Advance
  • Fire & Life Safety
  • Rehabilitation
  • Design
  • Contracting Methods
  • Alternative Delivery Methods
  • Financing
  • Labor Training
  • Case Histories
  • Future Projects
  • Futuristic Tunneling

Key dates

  • July 31, 2021 – Abstracts Due
  • September 2021 – Notice of Acceptance
  • December 15, 2021 – Manuscripts Due

For more information, contact the UCA Programs Department at 303-948-4223 or authors@smenet.org.

