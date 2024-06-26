NAT 2024 Draws Large Crowd in Nashville

By TBM Staff

UCA chair Erika Moonin welcomes attendees during the opening plenary session at NAT 2024 in Nashville.

Tunneling professionals from across the country and around the world gathered at the Gaylord Opryland in Nashville, Tennessee, for the 2024 North American Tunneling Conference (NAT).

NAT is the premier biennial tunneling event for North America, bringing together the brightest, most resourceful and innovative minds in the tunneling and underground construction industry. This four-day conference, held June 23-26, focused on the information, advances and projects in North America along with the victories and challenges of working in diverse environments.

The announced attendance at the opening of the conference was nearly 1,300, and a full exhibit hall complemented the full slate of technical presentations.

NAT is organized by the Underground Construction Association of SME. NAT 2026 is scheduled for Anaheim, California. UCA’s biennial event for odd-numbered years, the Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC), is schedule for June 8-11, 2025, in Dallas, Texas.