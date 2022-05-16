NEORSD Celebrates Infrastructure Week with Site Tour of Shoreline Storage Tunnel

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District celebrates Infrastructure Week with a construction site tour for local media and elected officials on Tuesday, May 17.

As the Sewer District continues to celebrate the 50 years of people, programs and progress that have protected public health and water resources for the last five decades, we also celebrate the beginning of our newest deep storage tunnel.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The Shoreline Storage Tunnel (SST) is part of Project Clean Lake, the Sewer District’s 25-year, $3 billion infrastructure investment program. The 23’ wide, three-mile-long tunnel runs 75-140’ underground along the Lake Erie shoreline from East 55 Street and South Marginal Road to Forest Hills Park at East 110 Street and is the fifth of seven tunnels.

SST is a $201 million project designed to capture 350 million gallons of combined sewage annually, preventing flows from entering Lake Erie at 12 existing locations. McNally/ Kiewit SST JV is the project ‘s prime contractor and construction is expected to be completed by December 2025.

From May 16-20, United for Infrastructure 2022 is celebrated by organizations and communities across our country, and highlights the state of our nation’s infrastructure – roads, bridges, rail, ports, airports, water and sewer systems, the energy grid, telecoms, and more – and the projects, technologies, and policies necessary to make America competitive, prosperous, and safe.

For more information about the district and its project, follow @neorsd.