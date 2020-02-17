Next Phase of Lower Thames Crossing Consultation Begins

New images showing plans for Britain’s longest road tunnel connecting Kent, Essex and Thurrock have been released as the project begins its next phase of public consultation.

The further consultation into Highways England’s proposed Lower Thames Crossing will give people the chance to have their say on latest changes to the multi-billion pound project.

The changes have been made after detailed analysis of the 29,000 responses received during the last consultation held in 2018, and new technical information following surveys and ground investigations.

The Lower Thames Crossing will provide a new 14.3-mile 70 mph road connecting Kent, Thurrock and Essex, with the world’s third-widest bored tunnel.

It will almost double road capacity across the River Thames east of London, connecting communities, reducing delays and providing more reliable journeys.

The eight-week consultation began Jan. 29 and will end on March 25.

People can respond in the consultation by visiting one of 20 events in Kent, Essex and Thurrock, by completing an online survey through the Lower Thames Crossing website, sending a form via Freepost, or sending an email.

Chris Taylor, Director of Highways England’s Complex Infrastructure Program, said: “The Lower Thames Crossing is Highways England’s most ambitious project in 30 years, designed to improve journeys across the southeast and open up new connections and opportunities for people and businesses.

“Getting the views of the local community and businesses is crucial to designing a project that will offer the best value, maximize the benefits for all, while reducing the impact on local communities and the environment. This consultation is a chance for people to review and comment on a number of changes made since our last consultation in 2018, and to help shape this once-in-a-generation project.”

The updates to the design include:

providing direct access between Gravesend and the A2/M2 eastbound, and a redesigned Gravesend East junction and link roads to reduce congestion;

extending the southern tunnel entrance (in Gravesend) 350 m south to move the road away from properties in Chalk and reduce impact on protected bird habitats in the Ramsar Marshes and the Thames Estuary;

removing the rest and service area and maintenance depot after further investigation and consideration of the issues raised during statutory consultation, which means the junction at Tilbury is no longer required;

moving the alignment of the route between Tilbury and the A13 junction by approximately 60 m (north-east) to avoid pylons and overhead cables;

redesigning some slip roads around the A13/A1089 junction to move roads away from properties, improve safety at the junctions, and improve visual impact, and;

removing one lane southbound between the M25 and A13 junction to reduce the amount of land required, while still providing sufficient capacity.

Once the consultation closes in March, Highways England will analyse the new responses ahead of finalizing its plans to seek planning consent for the project, through submitting a Development Consent Order (DCO).

As part of the DCO application, Highways England will submit a Consultation Report, explaining how the issues raised during both consultations were considered and responded to.

