Bechtel, a global engineering, procurement and construction leader, and National Hispanic Entrepreneurs’ Organization (NHEO) Institute, a U.S. non-profit focused on the construction and engineering industry, announced partnership to advance innovative safety practices and engagement of craft professionals on construction sites through Building a Safer Future Campaign.

The campaign aims to impact more than one million people to reduce and ultimately eliminate construction-related hazards. The campaign will particularly recognize and support the craft professionals of Hispanic heritage as they innovate to build a safer construction culture.

RELATED: Bechtel Awarded Delivery Management Partner Contract for Sydney Metro

“Bechtel’s partnership with NHEO Institute and its vibrant community, combining our experiences and expertise, will create solutions to our industry’s critical safety challenges,” said Christopher Forbes, innovation lead at Bechtel’s Environmental, Safety and Health. “We are looking forward to innovating with our partners and our craft colleagues to make construction sites a safer workplace.”

Building a Safer Future is NHEO Institute’s campaign to raise awareness and understanding of the value of safety and health programs throughout the U.S. It includes management leadership, craft professional participation, and a systematic approach to finding and fixing hazards in the workplace.

“Workforce training and engagement is a critical pillar in our vision to build a safer future,” said JP Giometti, NHEO Institute Board member. “Through our partnership with industry leaders like Bechtel, construction workers will get access to leading expertise and support as they create a safer culture for their crews.”

The partnership with Bechtel will include hands-on work with crews on the company’s construction sites in the U.S. with large teams of Hispanic heritage to engage them in finding solutions to make measurable progress in select safety focus areas. Teams will be recognized for the innovative safety practices they implement. Solutions with proven results will be shared and adopted on Bechtel projects around the world.

NHEO Institute promotes and supports the advancement and growth of all contractors to reach their full potential. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Houston, the NHEO is committed to quality and safety while working towards solving our industry’s productivity and workforce training challenges. The organization has more than 20,000 community members.