Nicholson Construction Welcomes Client Care Manager

Geotechnical specialty engineering and construction contractor Nicholson Construction is pleased to announce the addition of industry expert Mary Ellen Large, P.E, D.GE to the team.

Ms. Large will be assuming the role of Client Care Manager, where she will be focused on strengthening relationships with current clients and developing new relationships and partnerships across several markets.

With almost 30 years of industry experience under her belt, Ms. Large brings a unique viewpoint to her new role. She comes to Nicholson from Deep Foundations Institute, where she spent the previous 12 years as the Director of Technical Activities. She started her career as a Project Manager with Woodward-Clyde Associates, and then spent time as a Geotechnical Engineer for Paul C. Rizzo Associates and Gannett Fleming.

She then became the President and Founder of geotechnica, s.a., Inc., a woman-owned consultancy offering technical and project management consulting services in the civil, environmental, and geotechnical engineering industries. She also serves as the Executive Director for the International Society for Micropiles.

“Mary Ellen is an absolute technical giant in our industry,” said Brian Barkauskas, P.E.,Nicholson’s Director of Business Development. “Her leadership and relationship-building skills are invaluable and a testament of the success she has had thus far in our industry. We are so lucky to have her join our team and I look forward to working with her in her new role with Nicholson as we continue to focus on providing customer-focused solutions to our clients.”

Ms. Large officially steps into her new role this month.