NITROcrete’s Concrete Cooling Technology Delivers Results

NITROcrete, the world leader in concrete cooling systems, has experienced significant growth and industry adoption in just 12 month’s time. NITROcrete leads to higher quality, stronger concrete, longer windows of finishability, reduced labor costs, and lower environmental impact, the company says.

“We believe in helping everyone live a better life through our business. That means more safety, more affordability, and a product that is better for the environment,” states Drew Nelson, CEO, NITROcrete. A study conducted by John Beath Environmental LLC, concluded that, compared to ice, NITROcrete reduced CO2 emissions by 83% and emitted 87% less particulate matter.

“There’s reduced cracking, improved slump retention, and better workability. Plus, a command center that addresses issues in real-time,” says Eric VanDixhorn, Technical Director. It’s also become a new revenue stream for many partners. In just three years, major companies have come onboard including, LafargeHolcim, Lehigh Hanson, CRH, Cemex, and Martin Marietta.

With evolving standards, NITROcrete has allowed many to hit specs previously unachievable. Proof in the form of case studies including: specification development for Wisconsin DOT concrete road work bids and the Hahn Ready Mix I-74 Mississippi Bridge project.

To better serve customers, NITROcrete partnered with Colorado-based Mantucket Capital. Mantucket has a long history of carefully partnering with growing companies. “We want to help give strength to NITROcrete so they can continue to meet the demand here in the United States and internationally. That’s strength we intend to bring to their existing clients as well as those in upcoming markets,” says Brian Mankwitz, Managing Partner at Mantucket.

