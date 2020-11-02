No-Dig North Announces 2021 Dates and Location

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology and the Canadian Regional Chapters will host No-Dig North at the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 8-10, 2021.

The show will consist of two days of technical paper presentations and industry exhibits in the trenchless technology field. Pre-event Good Practices Courses will also be available to attend on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 followed by an opening reception for all attendees.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Abstracts are being accepted through March 2, 2021. Case studies, new products and methods, trenchless research and innovation and planned methodology changes relating to the following trenchless technologies are being accepted:

Lining/Sliplining/Coating

Pipe Bursting/Splitting Eating/Extraction

Tunneling

Microtunneling/Pipe Jacking

Horizontal Directional Drilling

Auger/Case Boring

Inspection/Maintenance Technologies

Subsurface Utility Engineering

Abstracts can be submitted here.

Registration, exhibitor, and sponsorship information is coming soon. For information on sponsorships and exhibiting at the show contact Kelly Dadich.