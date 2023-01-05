Nominations Being Accepted for DFI 2023 Awards and Lectures

DFI is accepting nominations for its 2023 awards and lectures, which showcase and celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals, teams and companies in the deep foundations industry.

Deadline February 1, 2023, to submit nominations for the Ben C. Gerwick Award for Innovation in Design and Construction of Marine Foundations, DFI Legends Award and the DFI Traveling Lecturer.

The Gerwick Award recognizes the innovative spirit of Gerwick and his phenomenal contribution to the marine foundation industry over his 62-year professional career as a contractor, educator and construction engineer. The 2023 Gerwick Award is being presented at DFI’s SuperPile ‘23 in Atlanta, June 7 – 9, 2023.

The DFI Legends Awards, which are presented every four years during the DFI Annual Conference, honor three practitioners — an engineer, contractor and manufacturer/supplier — who have made significant contributions and advancements to the research, design, construction, manufacturing and use of deep foundations.

The Traveling Lecturer is a prominent industry expert selected annually to travel and present a series of lectures to university students, professional groups and industry associations.

Deadline April 17, 2023, to submit nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Project Award, Distinguished Service Award and C. William Bermingham Innovation Award. The awards are being presented at DFI’s 48th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in Seattle, October 31 – November 3, 2023.

The Outstanding Project Award (OPA) recognizes the superior work of DFI members. Each year, a project is chosen from geotechnical projects submitted for consideration by DFI members.

The Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry.

The C. William Bermingham Innovation Award encourages and recognizes innovative contributions to deep foundations technology. The award pays tribute to the innovative spirit of Bill Bermingham, a DFI past president, and his contributions to DFI and the deep foundations industry.

Information and nomination forms are available at www.dfi.org/events/awards/