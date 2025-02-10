Nominations Being Accepted for DFI 2025 Awards

By TBM Staff

DFI is accepting nominations for its 2025 awards, which showcase and celebrate the achievements and contributions of individuals, teams and companies in the deep foundations industry.

The deadline is April 15, to submit nominations for the 2025 Outstanding Project Award and Distinguished Service Award.

The Distinguished Service Award (DSA) recognizes individuals who have made exceptionally valuable contributions to the advancement of the deep foundations industry.

The Outstanding Project Award (OPA) recognizes the superior work of DFI members. Each year, a project is chosen from geotechnical projects submitted for consideration by DFI members.

The DSA and OPA awards are being presented at DFI’s 50th Annual Conference on Deep Foundations in Nashville, Tennessee, October 20–23.

Information and nomination forms are available at dfi.org/events/awards.