Normet Introducing New EFNARC Operator Training Course

Normet is known as a supplier of wide product and solution range for underground mining and tunneling industry. Perhaps the most well-known are the Normet concrete sprayers. Normet has been offering technical and operator training since the production of sprayers started in the 1970s.

The tools to offer the training have developed quite a deal during the decades. Since the days of shouting instructions over the noise of the compressor, Normet has come to using the latest VR technology to be able to arrange safe, thorough and cost-efficient training where ever it is needed.

“Spraying concrete is one of the most demanding underground tasks,” says Harri Sonninen, Specialist Technical Training at Normet. “The operators really need to know what they are doing in order to achieve the high-quality standards set to sprayed concrete structures today.”

In celebration of the Hagerbach test tunnel 50th anniversary, Normet has introduced their renewed Virtual Reality spraying training simulator with new training environments, enhanced adjustable sprayer operating values and concrete mix behavior. “These are full blown digital twins of our sprayers, underground conditions and real concrete,” Sonninen continues.

Perhaps the most noticeable change in the simulator for the whole industry is the development of an EFNARC C2 certified operator training course. “EFNARC, the international association of Experts for Specialized Construction and Concrete Systems, has developed sprayer operator certification schemes to comply with the tightening industry standards, safety requirements and environmental aspects since the launch of the Nozzleman training, assessment and certification scheme in 2009,” explains Max Eckstein, president of EFNARC. “C2 is the latest development for operator training and certification with integration of VR simulator technology. We’re excited to have Normet on board to support EFNARC C2 trainings.”

“Sprayed concrete is one of the tightest regulated processes in underground construction,” says Panu Oikkonen, Director Underground Process Excellence from Normet. “This is because especially in tunneling the sprayed concrete structure is there to protect the underground facility and its users for the decades or even centuries to come. Modern civil engineering has means to design extremely durable structures with moderate layer thicknesses, but in the end it all comes down to the quality of the application. The operator plays key role here.”

Normet operator trainings are globally available through local Normet organizations.

