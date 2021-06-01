Normet Expands Equipment Offering with Variomec XS

Normet has expanded its wide equipment offering by launching an agile and compact Variomec XS product family to the market. Normet XS carrier is developed to provide safe, purpose-build and agile platform for several different transportation applications needed in demanding mining operations.

XS is designed to minimize vehicle total cost of ownership and to provide excellent performance, best-in-class safety and payload capacity versus current competition in the market. Versatile XS carrier fits to 3.5 m x 3.5 m envelope and it can be utilized for multiple equipment applications, and the application can be changed effectively when required. XS can transport up to 4 tons of payload, either personnel, transportation, transportation of goods or both together. First three released applications are introduced below.

Personnel transportation

Variomec XS 115 Personnel is compact underground bus with 13 person carrying capacity. Roomy personnel compartment is FOPS/ROPS approved and can be equip with heating and A/C to offer superior comfortability to passenger.

Service vehicles

Variomec XS 040 Material is compact material transportation vehicle with 4 ton carrying capacity and it offers roomy platform with low loading height and crane.

Variomec XS 035 Crew is compact mine service vehicle which has platform with 3.5 ton carrying capacity, crane and roomy compartment for 3-person crew, in addition to room for three people in the cabin.

XS is ideal solution for all underground operations instead of currently available light vehicles, it brings unforeseen level of safety, versatility and robustness to this size class. Variomec XS is currently available with Stage IIIA engine and the offering of applications and emission classes will gradually expand in the future.

See the video introducing XS and its features in here.

