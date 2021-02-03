 
Normet Upgrades TBM Soil Conditioners

NormetFollowing the recent launch of their new range of Tail Sealants earlier this year, Normet has continued to optimize their TBM offerings with the recent introduction of their upgraded soil conditioning technologies.

Normet’s research and development team enhanced the existing soil conditioning products to formulate a full portfolio of high-performing eco-friendly surfactants and polymers. The new TamSoil range improves previous product performance in further reducing TBM cutterhead torque, minimizing cutterhead tool and screw wear along with improving muck flow characteristics, all of which maximizes excavation efficiency.

Normet accompanies their new soil conditioning product range with a solid global technical team with a track record of helping customers with problem solving and site support.

