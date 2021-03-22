Normet Invests in New Multi-purpose Facility in India

Normet’s Board of Directors has approved the investment proposal for a new and expanded multi purpose facility in India. The new facility will accommodate equipment manufacturing, service operations, R&D, training and digitalization functions.

“The equipment manufacturing site will be a major hub for the new modular multi-application product offering for logistics and personnel transportation. The site will also be a second global hub for the Equipment Business Line R&D supporting many engineering disciplines. We anticipate significant demand for our new equipment offering and this new facility will play a key role in fulfilling that demand. India is an optimal location for a manufacturing and R&D operations facility serving global markets,” says Kari Hämäläinen, Senior Vice President, Head of Equipment Business Line.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“For the Services Business Line, the site will be an important location supporting both local and global customers. The site will play a leading role in the development of Service’s training offering and be a center of excellence for process expertise and digitalization. We have a significant Normet fleet operating in India and optimizing all aspects through the equipment life cycle for our customers is critical for us. This facility will enable us to provide all the necessary lifecycle support more effectively and efficiently,’’ says Riku Helander, Senior Vice President, Head of Services Business Line.

The new facility will operate to Normet’s global standards and will support additional global demand, supplementing the company’s existing manufacturing and services locations in Finland and other parts of the World.

RELATED: Normet Upgrades TBM Soil Conditioners