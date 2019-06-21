  
Tunnel Business Magazine
North American Tunneling 2020 Issues Call for Abstracts

Share your expertise with the  global tunneling community

The North American Tunneling Conference will be held June 7-10, 2020 in Nashville, TN. The organizing committee has issued a Call for Abstracts of no more than 100 words to be submitted by June 30, 2019. Submit your abstract to www.natconference.com/.

Questions about Abstract Submission? Email authors@smenet.org or call 303.948.4200.

There is still have time to submit your abstract related to the topics below as well as other provocative, innovative topics of interest to the tunneling and underground construction profession including:

  • Tunnel Boring Machines
  • Ground Conditioning & Modification
  • Equipment Automation
  • Conventional Tunneling
  • NATM/SEM
  • Caverns
  • Small Diameter Tunneling
  • Shaft Construction
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Risk Management
  • Lining Design Advances
  • Fire & Life Safety
  • Vulnerability & Security
  

  • Rehabilitation
  • Cost Estimating & Scheduling
  • Design & Planning
  • Contracting & Payment
  • Alternative Delivery Methods
  • Financing, Insurance & Bonding
  • Third Party Liability
  • Labor Management & Training
  • Case Histories
  • Future Projects
  • Futuristic Tunneling
