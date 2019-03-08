Northwest Pipe Co., an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced Feb. 28 that it will provide over 6,500 tons of 8 ft and 5 ft diameter water pipe for the Second Narrows Water Supply Tunnel project in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The pipe will be installed by a partnership of Traylor Infrastructure Canada LLC and Aecon Infrastructure Inc. The partnership was awarded the tunnel project last fall by Metro Vancouver, the regional water supplier for the metropolitan area.

The pipe will be installed in a 19-ft diameter, 3,600 ft-long tunnel to be bored under Burrard Inlet between the District of North Vancouver and the City of Burnaby. Pipe deliveries are anticipated to start in 2020.Final completion of the project is expected in 2022. The tunnel, built to withstand a major earthquake, will increase the capacity of the existing system.

“We’re looking forward to working with Traylor-Aecon General Partnership on this critical tunnel project for the region. We’re pleased as well to serve Metro Vancouver and continue our long-standing contribution to the region’s water pipe needs,” said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

