NUCA Names Carlson As New Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of the National Utility Contractors Association (NUCA) announced Jan. 16 that it has named Doug Carlson as the association’s chief executive officer, and a member of the Executive Committee.

“Doug Carlson has a strong track record of construction industry leadership and organizational growth,” said Dan Buckley, NUCA Chairman of the Board. “With over 24 years of association experience and a background in every aspect of running a successful member-driven industry organization, the Board and I knew he would be the strongest candidate to achieve the goals of NUCA’s strategic plan. I welcome Doug to NUCA and I am confident he will lead this proud association to a brighter future.”

Carlson formerly served as the President and CEO of the Associated Builders and Contractors’ (ABC) Rocky Mountain Chapter in Denver, Colorado. Prior to his role at ABC’s Rocky Mountain Chapter, Carlson served for 15 years as the President and CEO of ABC’s Carolina chapter, and served as the top executive for ABC’s Greater Michigan and the Building Contractors Association in Northeast Indiana for several years.

During his tenure at ABC’s Carolinas chapter, Carlson managed over 500 member company firms and an additional 1,300 member company branch offices. The chapter received the National Mullan Award for Membership Growth each year from 2005 to 2008, and again from 2010 to 2015. He oversaw the membership programs that grew the chapter 197%, from just 180 members when he took over in 2003 to 535 in 2017. He also raised the funds required to launch a training center for the association, elevating its presence in the community as a leader in craft and safety training.

Carlson also oversaw a robust state and federal legislation program for the chapter, and helped develop the Carolinas chapter’s Excellence in Construction awards program, growing it to a major event involving several hundred attendees.

NUCA’s new CEO has delivered results in a number of priority areas sought by NUCA’s Board. In all of his past association positions, Carlson delivered results in membership growth, strategic planning, governmental affairs advocacy programs, finance and revenue enhancement, and association events.

“I am honored and energized by this opportunity to lead the association,” said Carlson. “NUCA has so much potential for its members and its mission. I’m looking forward to working closely with the NUCA Board of Directors, its management team, and its 1,800 business owner members. I am fully committed to engaging our 30 state and regional chapters and membership with new benefits and educational programs, and adding superior value to their membership.”

“I also want to note the terrific job interim CEO Doug Kleine has done for the association over the last seven months, providing thoughtful leadership and guidance as NUCA transitions from one executive to another,” added Carlson.

Carlson holds a Bachelor’s of Science degree from Indiana University Bloomington’s School of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Founded in 1964, the National Utility Contractors Association represents over 1,700 U.S. utility and excavation contractors, manufacturers, and suppliers who provide the materials and workforce to build and maintain our nation’s network of water, sewer, gas, telecommunications, and electric infrastructure.

