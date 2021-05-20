Ontario Awards Advance Tunnel Contract for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension

Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, and Kinga Surma, Associate Minister of Transportation (GTA), on May 20 issued the following statement regarding the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension:

“Under Premier Ford’s leadership, Ontario is undertaking the largest transit expansion in Canadian history. Through our landmark partnerships with the Federal Government, City of Toronto and York Region, the progress our government continues to make on transit is unprecedented.

“Today marks another milestone as the Ontario government and its key delivery partners, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx, have awarded a contract value of $729.2 million to West End Connectors to design, build and finance the tunnels for the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project. Construction is expected to begin in the coming months.

“Just last week, the Federal Government committed their 40 percent share of Ontario’s priority subway projects, endorsing Premier Ford’s bold, visionary transit plan. With the Federal Government at the table with us, we are that much closer to getting shovels in the ground and delivering a modern, integrated transit network for people in the GTA.

“The future 9.2-km subway project will strengthen Ontario’s economy by supporting an estimated 4,600 jobs annually during construction. The extension will create convenient connections between different transit systems throughout the region ― UP Express and Kitchener Line GO train service at Mount Dennis, TTC bus services at transit stops in Toronto and MiWay and GO bus services via the Mississauga Transitway at Renforth Drive. Through future phases of the project, the province is also committed to establishing connectivity to one of the region’s largest employment and economic hubs – Pearson International Airport.”

The West End Connectors team includes:

Applicant Lead: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Construction Team: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Design Team: TYPSA Inc., EXP Services Inc., Dr. G. Sauer & Partners Corporation, Pedelta Canada Inc.

Financial Advisor: ACS Infrastructure Canada, Aecon Concessions, Scotiabank Capital, Ghella Investments & Partnerships

