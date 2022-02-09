Ontario Continues with Progress on Scarborough Subway Extension

The Ontario government is advancing a major works contract for the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, one of Ontario’s four priority subway projects in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). This is part of the government’s plan to build Ontario by getting shovels in the ground on key infrastructure projects.

The Province has issued the Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Stations, Rail and Systems contract, inviting three qualified teams to submit detailed plans for how they will design and build stations and emergency exit buildings, fit the tunnel with track and signals, and install and commission the systems required for operations.

“Our government has a clear vision to build Ontario through critical transportation projects. Since announcing Ontario’s historic subway investment for the GTA, we have worked diligently to bring on board the most qualified and experienced teams to help us move forward on these vital projects,” said the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “As we continue to advance the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension at an unprecedented pace, we are one step closer to finally delivering rapid transit to support the families, businesses and communities of Scarborough.”

The approximate 7.8-km Scarborough Subway Extension is being delivered in two large contracts. In May 2021, Strabag was awarded the advance tunnel contract to assemble the tunnel boring machine, which will begin tunneling this spring.

“Partnerships are key to delivering major projects like the Scarborough Subway Extension,” said the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities. “Our Government will continue to work collaboratively with the Government of Ontario to get transit built in the GTA and across the province.”

Last year, the Government of Canada announced its commitment to fund 40 percent of eligible costs, more than $10 billion, for Ontario’s four priority subway projects in the GTA, including the Ontario Line, the three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension, the Yonge North Subway Extension and the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. Federal funding for the Yonge North Subway Extension is conditional on federal Treasury Board approval.

“This is another step forward in getting the Scarborough Subway Extension built. I’m proud that the City of Toronto is working with the Province of Ontario and the Government of Canada to get transit built,” said John Tory, Mayor of Toronto. “This project will benefit Scarborough and our entire city. Thank you to the provincial government for moving ahead with this extension as quickly as possible.”

Quick Facts

– The three shortlisted teams were selected based on criteria identified in the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process that began in September 2021. Criteria included design and construction experience, as well as financial capacity to deliver a project of this size and complexity.

– Under Ontario’s innovative Progressive Design-Build procurement model, Infrastructure Ontario and Metrolinx will evaluate the submitted proposals and award the development contract to the successful team in fall 2022. The construction contract will be awarded in mid-2024.

– The three-stop Scarborough Subway Extension is one of four priority subway projects in the GTA and part of the largest subway expansion in Canadian history. It will extend the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Bloor-Danforth Line 2 by approximately 7.8 km, from Kennedy Station to a new terminus at Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road.

– The Preliminary Design Business Case estimates the Scarborough Subway Extension will provide 38,000 people with walking distance access to rapid transit and see 105,000 daily boardings by 2041.

– In February 2020, Ontario and the City of Toronto announced the signing of the Ontario-Toronto Transit Partnership Preliminary Agreement, confirming their partnership to deliver on the government’s plan and build the four priority subway projects faster.

– In July 2020, the Building Transit Faster Act became law, providing the province with the tools to expedite the planning, design and construction process of the four priority transit projects.

– In June 2021, the province announced the official ground breaking for the Scarborough Subway Extension.