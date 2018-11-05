Owen Joins McMillen Jacobs’ Melbourne Office

Andrew Owen came on board this October at McMillen Jacobs as a Principal in the Melbourne Office, and also serves as the office manager. He has more than 34 years of experience specializing in commercial and operational project planning, construction estimating, performance management, and cost analysis.

Owen has managed multidisciplinary teams and mobilized resources on overseas assignments including public-private partnership projects. He has been a key player in the design management for North West Rail Link, KVMRT projects, and Doha Metro Tenders for Red and Green Lines. His in-depth understanding of project requirements and ability to deliver cost-effective and successful results, coupled with his positive attitude and excellent communication skills, have allowed Owen to cultivate positive relationships with owners and stakeholders. In addition, having worked for both contractors and design teams, he has a comprehensive understanding of practical construction techniques and the constructability of major projects.

Owen prepared for and received his H.N.C. in Civil Engineering (Structures) at Wolverhampton Polytechnic while working in the planning and estimating department of a tunneling company. He later went on to obtain his MBA from North Staffordshire University while gaining experience in estimating and business development in the construction industry.

