Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Achieves Breakthrough

By TBM Staff

The Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel Project at the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel reached a significant milestone Jan. 27 when the tunnel boring machine Chessie reached her end destination, breaking through the receiving pit on Two Island at Thimble Shoal Channel. Once the temporary bracing struts and steel beam are removed from the receiving wall, Chessie will complete her final hours of mining.

Fred Stant, CBBT Commission Chairman, stated, “Today marks a proud moment for the entire team involved in this project. The parallel tunnel is a key component of enhancing the safety and efficiency of this vital transportation link and demonstrates the CBBT Commission’s commitment to advancing infrastructure and ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.”

Mining for this two-lane, approximately one-mile long tunnel began in February 2023. In May 2023, Chessie struck an obstruction, later determined to be a large ship’s anchor, manufactured in England at the turn of the 20th century. Encountering obstructions while tunneling is not an uncommon occurrence, but this strike resulted in an additional eight months of construction to safely remove the obstruction. Tunneling resumed almost one year later in May 2024, averaging 50 feet a day.

According to Jeff Holland, Executive Director for the CBBT, “This breakthrough represents the culmination of extensive planning, engineering precision and complex construction work during the planned and unplanned phases of the tunnel mining. We especially commend the work crews who operated in a high- risk environment to remove the anchor obstruction without injury or loss of life. This engineering achievement marks a major step forward in enhancing the safety, connectivity and infrastructure for the many travelers who rely on the CBBT.”

The tunnel boring machine used for this project was designed and built by Herrenknecht of Germany. With a cutterhead measuring 43 ft in diameter and an overall length of 308 ft, this giant machine was appropriately named Chessie by then 6th grader Grace Bentley of Nandua Middle School in a naming contest held throughout the region. Over the course of its mining, Chessie removed approximately 500,000 cubic yards of soil and installed nearly 10,000 concrete segments, each weighing 10 tons.

The design-build contractor for this project is Chesapeake Tunnel Joint Venture (CTJV), a team comprised of Dragados USA and Schiavone Construction Company, LLC. The two sister firms are part of ACS Dragados of Spain, a worldwide leader in underground construction having been awarded more than 550 underground projects and having completed more than 940 miles of tunneling through all types of geological conditions.

John Hellman, Project Executive for Dragados USA states, “Today was a monumental day for the Chesapeake Tunnel JV team, a Dragados and Schiavone joint venture. Our TBM ‘Chessie,’ a 43.5-ft diameter Herrenknecht TBM, broke through the headwall to complete the mile-long tunnel drive for the Parallel Thimble Shoal Tunnel for the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel. This new tunnel will help provide a less congested and safer driving experience for commuters headed between Virginia Beach and Virginia’s Eastern Shore. Thank you and congratulations to everyone involved in this incredible project.”

Looking ahead, CTJV will begin to construct the roadway inside the tunnel, install the electrical/mechanical systems and construct the support buildings. Once complete, the new tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic southbound and the existing tunnel will carry two lanes of traffic northbound. Current forecast for project completion is early 2028.

Click here to view a brief video of the breakthrough that occurred on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.