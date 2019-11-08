Pile Master Air Hammers Hit the Pile Driving Market

Foundation Hammers LLC has breathed new life into the Pile Master Air Hammer line. Originally designed for the dock building industry, the product line has been expanded to suit the entire pile driving industry.

“Many air hammers are very heavy, require a lot of air to operate, and are not efficient,” said Mike Roberts of Foundation Hammers. “We designed the Pile Master hammer to be lightweight, require less air, and able to produce up to 90 percent impact energy transfer with an air compressor as small as 185 cfm.

Roberts was named Director of Pile Master Products in early 2019. His duties include overseeing manufacturing; set up a national dealer network for distribution, sales, and rental; and developing training programs for sales, service, and repair. Roberts is a pile driving equipment veteran who started his career in 1999 as Parts Manager for Florida-based Pile Equipment.

Pile Master hammers can be guided with 21- or 26-in. (53- or 66-cm) leads, or freely suspended with an extended base to drive timber, H-pile, steel pipe, and prestressed concrete piles. An optional sheet pile adapter makes them ideal for driving sheet piles in soil conditions where a vibratory hammer cannot achieve the required depth. Pile Master hammers are also environmentally friendly, using a biodegradable anti-freeze as the only lubricant.

There are currently four Pile Master models available. The 24-900 offers an adjustable stroke from 6 to 24 in. and 450 to 1,800 ft-lbs of energy; the 24-2500 offers 1,250 to 5,000 ft-lbs of energy, the 36-3000 offers 6 to 36 in. and 1,500 to 9,000 ft-lbs of energy; and the 36-5000 offers 2,500 to 15,000 ft-lbs of energy. The 24-900 and 24-2500 models require a 185-cfm air compressor, while the 36-3000 and 36-5000 models require only 375 cfm.

