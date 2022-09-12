Pipelines 2023 Conference Call for Submissions Open

The UESI Pipelines 2023 Conference provides a forum for industry professionals to share experiences and knowledge between owners, agencies, consultants, industry, supplies, contractors and governments from around the world.

The conference, with the theme of “Advancing Solutions for Resilient and Sustainable Infrastructure and Asset Management,” is set to take place Aug. 12-16 in San Antonio, Texas.

/**** Advertisement ****/

This premier industry gathering has become the conference of choice for practitioners to discuss technical paper presentations covering the most current state-of-the-art engineering technologies for pipeline and utilities infrastructure.

UESI is actively seeking submissions for paper abstracts, panel session proposals and workshop proposals. The deadline for submissions is Oct. 1 and accepted submissions will be notified on Nov. 7.

Conference sessions and discussions will be based on the following thematic broad areas of interest, and may present historical evolution of practice, current practice, technical innovations, case histories of successful projects, lessons learned from failure investigations and academic research:

Planning

Design

Condition Assessment

Trenchless

Construction

Operation & Maintenance

Engineering Surveying & Geomatics

Sustainable Design & Regulatory Issues

You can access the submission platforms here. The default allowable word count is 400 words or less for any abstracts.

The draft and final papers must be a maximum of eight to 10 pages in length including figures, graphs, charts and photographs. All presenting speakers are required to register for the Pipelines Conference by March 10, 2023. A PowerPoint presentation based on the technical paper is due prior to the conference.

Contact Susan Reid, at sreid@asce.org, with any questions regarding the submission process and guidelines.