Pospisil joins HNTB

HNTB announced that Petr Pospisil has joined its Fire Life Safety Team as senior technical advisor and mechanical engineer. Based in HNTB’s Bellevue office, Pospisil brings three decades of experience with specialties, including design, consulting and project management of international tunneling and ventilation systems.

In this role, Pospisil will be part of the practice responsible for successfully incorporating ventilation and fire life safety systems for HNTB’s tunnel infrastructure projects. He will also collaborate with the team and HNTB’s clients to identify and execute solutions that support complex tunneling projects and provide both comfort and safe operations for all parties involved.

“I am thrilled to join one of the world’s largest and best teams of fire life safety experts,” said Pospisil. “I look forward to continuing interesting work in tunnel infrastructure and successfully supporting HNTB’s innovative and complex projects as the company and team continues to grow.”

Before joining HNTB, Pospisil was responsible for the tunnel ventilation design of more than 50 projects worldwide. He played an integral role in the system-wide commissioning and testing of many road and rail construction projects. Recently, he also worked on complex site ventilation and cooling systems for the world’s longest tunnels under construction, the Brenner Base tunnel and the Lyon-Turin Base tunnel, both in Europe.

“As a well-seasoned tunneling professional with 30 years of experience, Petr’s expertise and work on some of the world’s most challenging tunneling projects make him ideal for this role,” said Sean Cassady, PE, senior engineer at HNTB and HNTB Fellow. “Petr will add another layer of precision and passion to HNTB’s growing Fire Life Safety Team and will be a valuable asset to our clients’ successes.”

Pospisil earned a master’s degree in mechanical engineering in 1992 from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich. Along with numerous other technical papers, Pospisil published a Road Tunnel Ventilation Compendium in 2020. He is a member of the Swiss Engineers and Architects Association, Swiss Tunneling Society, and Czech Chamber of Authorized Engineers.

