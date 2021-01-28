HNTB Selected by SBCTA for Ontario Airport Tunnel Project

The San Bernardino County Transportation Authority recently selected HNTB for the project and construction management services contract for its first-of-a-kind, emerging technology tunnel mobility solution to Ontario Airport.

HNTB will work with SBCTA to procure, select, and oversee a design, build, operate and maintain – known as DBOM – developer for the project. This unique project will connect the airport with the Rancho Cucamonga station area via a 4-mile-long tunnel that moves passengers using autonomous vehicle technology.

The project is expected to get underway in the third quarter of this year. Completion is expected within 48 months.

“The Ontario Airport Loop project is a transformational project for our region that will improve mobility, reduce traffic congestion and have a significant positive impact on the environment for our residents as ONT continues to grow,” said Carrie Schindler, SBCTA director of transit and rail. “Total cost will be about $85 million when adding an operations center, management services and paying operators prevailing wages.”

“This is 15 times less than a $1 to $1.5 billion surface rail extension from the Metrolink San Bernardino Line, or other alternatives considered, and could be built in four years rather than the 10 years it would take to fund and extend a more traditional connection,” added Schindler.

Implementation of this project will transform the station into a multimodal regional hub. It will connect the future Brightline passenger rail service to Las Vegas via Metrolink from the City of Los Angeles, while offering services for travelers to get to Ontario Airport as well.

“The concept of moving people in more efficient and cost-effective ways — while optimizing fixed infrastructure costs and deploying emerging technologies such as autonomous vehicles — is the future of mobility services in the United States,” said Ian Choudri, HNTB project manager and senior vice president. “When completed, the project will transform the San Bernardino region by reducing congestion, improving the environment and attracting more businesses and airline traffic to Ontario Airport. At the same time, this project will set a gold standard for the country to refer to and deploy similar systems to improve quality of life for residents.”

