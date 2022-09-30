Pr. Arnold Dix elected ITA President

Professor Arnold Dix has been elected as the new International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association President during the association’s 48th General Assembly held in Copenhagen. He succeeds Jenny (Jinxiu) Yan from China.

Dix is an Professor of engineering, a scientist and a lawyer, who has served as Vice-President of the ITA since 2019. He has been tutor of ITA COSUF and participated in two ITA working groups focusing on safety and maintenance in undergrounds works.

The ITA President’s agenda for the next three years will follow the essential guidelines and theme

of the WTC 2022: sustainability in the underground industry. A strong advocate of measures taking into account climate change, he will continue the work initiated by Jenny Yan during her mandate and find ways for the industry to better implement ecoefficiency within the international tunneling industry and communicate these social, economic and environmental advantages using modern language and concepts.

Dix provides expertise and special advice in multiple fields: legal, political, ethical and technical risks related to environment underground and complex structures. “ ITA is accelerating its response to the challenges of the climate emergency and sustainability through its publications, communications, teaching, product development and collaborative outreach programs. We are creating the world’s first sustainability indexing tool especially for the underground, we are even creating a new type of contract. We are not just advocating the superiority of underground solutions to many of humanity’s most pressing social, economic and environmental challenges – we are creating the legal and administrative tools, to make it happen in an even more sustainable manner, ” comments Dix.

Dix is an advisor for construction, including design concept review, commissioning, procedures and operational readiness with a special expertise on the underground, construction safety, operational safety, operations, environment, refurbishment and security. Qualified as a counselor and a scientist, he is a lawman registered as Barrister of the High Court of Australia. His path led him to engineering and underground construction world with multiple subtopics such as environment, science, law, ethics, security, climatic changes and managing of disasters.

The ITA-AITES 48th General Assembly also proceeded to elect its Executive Council and Governance Council.

Executive Council:

Arnold Dix, Australia, President, Australia (2022-2025)

Jenny (Jinxiu) Yan, China, Past President and correspondent WTC 2024 (2022-2025)

Andres Marulanda, Colombia, First Vice-President (2022-2025)

Hangseok Choi, Korea, Vice-President (2022-2025)

Jamal Rostami, Iran, Vice-President (2022-2025)

Sindre Log, Norway, Member (2022-2025)

Damian McGirr, United Kingdom, Member (2022-2025)

Monika Mitej-Czajewska, Poland, Member (2022-2025)

Andrea Pigorini, Italy, Member (2022-2025)

Klaus Rieker, Germany, Member (2022-2025)

Sanja Zlatanic, USA, Member (2022-2025)

Gérard Seingre, Switzerland Treasurer (2022-2025)

Ioannis Fikiris, Greece, correspondent WTC 2023 (2021-2023)

Thomas Dalmalm, Sweden, correspondent WTC 2025 (2022-2025)

Governance Council:

Bill Newns, New Zealand (2022-2024)

Leslie Pakianathan, Singapore (2022-2024)

Finally, the hosting country for World Tunnel Congress 20 has also been announced 2025: the city of Stockholm in 2025 will welcome participants.

About the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association:

The International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA) is a non-profit and non-governmental international organization, which aims at promoting the use of underground space as a solution to sustainable development. Founded in 1974 and operating out of Lausanne, Switzerland, ITA currently associates 78 Member Nations, 300 affiliated members, 15 Prime Sponsors and 60 supporters.