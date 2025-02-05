Grand Central Madison Receives Prix Versailles Interior Award

By TBM Staff

Grand Central Madison (Image: MTA).

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) announced in December that Grand Central Madison, the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) terminal, was awarded UNESCO’s 2024 Prix Versailles Interior Award for the World’s Most Beautiful Passenger Station category. This global architecture and design award for recently opened or renovated metro stations is selected by the Prix Versailles jury, composed of architects, designers and cultural figures around the world. The announcement was made last night at the Prix Versailles World Ceremony at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France.

“New Yorkers have known since the day it opened that Grand Central Madison is a world-class terminal – winning the Prix Versailles Interior Award is just la cerise sur le gateau – the cherry on top,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “The project team seamlessly blended innovative engineering and architectural grandeur to create a worthy addition to Grand Central – New York’s temple of mass transit. Congratulations to all.”

“The Long Island Rail Road is now carrying over 260,000 average weekday riders following a 40 percent increase in service enabled by the addition of a second Manhattan terminal, Grand Central Madison, which has quickly become a pillar of New York’s transit landscape,” said Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free. “With modern designs that complement the historic Grand Central Terminal right above it, Grand Central Madison has delivered the best of both worlds – a dramatic improvement and increase to service, along with an elegantly designed terminal, now officially recognized internationally.”

In September, the Prix Versailles Selection Committee chose Grand Central Madison for the World’s Most Beautiful Passenger Stations 2024 List, along with Schafbergbahn Station in St. Wolfgang, Austria; Bell Station in Melbourne, Australia; Beijing Station in Beijing, China Toulouse; Matabiau Station in Toulouse, France; and Chiaia Metro Station in Naples, Italy. From the list, the World Judges Panel awarded three World Titles: Prix Versailles, Interior, and Exterior.

The Prix Versailles, a series of architectural competitions that shine a light on the finest contemporary projects worldwide, recognizes contemporary projects that leave extraordinary imprints on their living environments. The award criteria include the innovativeness, creativity, reflection of local heritage and ecological efficiency of each project.

Grand Central Madison is the largest passenger rail terminal to be built in the country in 67 years and was one of the largest transportation infrastructure projects in the United States in recent years. The 700,000 square foot terminal contains two-level caverns that support four platforms and eight tracks, and home to permanent mosaic artworks by internationally renowned artists, Yayoi Kusama and Kiki Smith.

When it opened in January 2023, Grand Central Madison became the first terminal to connect the LIRR, Metro-North Railroad, and subway (​​​​4, 5, 6, 7 and S ​lines) all under one roof, along with access to 10 bus routes just a few steps outside. Upon opening, Grand Central Madison’s ridership quickly surpassed major iconic facilities like Boston’s South Station and Chicago Union Station to become the third-busiest commuter railroad hub in the country.