Project Update: Integrated Pipeline Project

The $21 million Integrated Pipeline Project – Sections 19-1 and 19-2 – for the Tarrant Regional Water District in Athens, Texas, comprises 2000 LF of 9-ft, 5-in. excavated diameter tunnel with 10 different tunnels crossing TXDOT roads each with launch and receiving shafts (20 shafts). Depths are shallow under 40 ft through sands and clays and groundwater. Five tunnels will be built with liner plate support, and five tunnels with steel casing tunnel support. The contractor is using a boom-in-shield tunneling machine fabricated machine by Southland Contracting Inc.

Tunnel Excavation is 74% complete with five liner plate tunnels completed and two casing support tunnels completed. The longest crossing for this project of 682 lf has been completed with steel casing support underneath US Highway 175. NTP was issued Oct. 19, 2021, and the estimated date of completion is Dec. 1, 2022.

Designers are HDR Engineering and BGE Inc. The construction manager is Caledonia Construction Management.