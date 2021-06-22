Purdue Students Receive UCA Scholarships at RETC

The Rapid Excavation & Tunneling Conference (RETC) was held on June 13-16, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Purdue Construction Engineering and Management (CEM) Ph.D. Students, Saleh Behbahani and Jenan Almulla, received the UCA Young Members Conference Scholarships and attended the RETC.

While there, Saleh and Jenan along with Dr. Tom Iseley represented Purdue CEM at networking events and technical sessions. They were excited to have the opportunity to participate in the UCA of SME Executive Committee on June 16 at RETC. Dr. Iseley is in the process of establishing a UCA of SME Student Chapter at Purdue, which will be the third student chapter after the Colorado School of Mines and the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

Purdue’s team at RETC had the opportunity to visit the TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine booth and meet Jim Rush (Publisher/Editor of TBM). While visiting, they exchanged the future plans for continuing collaboration between Purdue University and TBM.

For more information, please contact Dr. Tom Iseley, diseley@purdue.edu.